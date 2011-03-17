Internet Explorer 9 nets 2.3m downloads in first 24 hours

Over two million people upgraded to the new version of Internet Explorer within the first 24 hours of its official release, Microsoft has revealed.

The full version of IE9, which came out of Beta on Monday evening, is considered to be a big improvement, with a HTML5-friendly, streamlined design and pinned sites among the new features.

Internet Explorer 9 has now been downloaded 2.35 million times in the first 24 hours since its, Monday night release," said Microsoft's Ryan Gavin. "That is over 27 downloads every second, or over 240 downloads every 9 seconds. Wow."

"We want to thank everyone around the world for downloading IE9 and the enthusiastic reception. 2.3 million downloads in 24 hours is over double the million downloads we saw of the IE9 Beta."

Perspective

However, to add a little perspective to Microsoft's boasts, the official launch of Mozilla's Firefox 3 browser, back in 2008, saw it downloaded 8 million times in the first 24 hours

IE is still comfortably on top in the US with a 49 per cent share of the market, compared to Firefox's 28 per cent. However last in December Firefox took pole position from Microsoft in the European market.

Source: msnbc