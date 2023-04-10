MSI confirms data breach following ransomware attack

Taiwanese computing hardware powerhouse MSI has suffered a ransomware (opens in new tab) attack last week, but is playing down its impact.

PCMag discovered a report the company filed with the Taiwanese Stock Exchange (TWSE) in which MSI detailed the incident, including a discussion of what data could have been potentially taken in the attack, and the effects it might have on the business.

"After detecting some information systems being attacked by hackers, MSI's IT department has initiated information security defense mechanism and recovery procedures. The Company also has been reported [sic] the anomaly to the relevant government authorities," MSI said.

No significant impact

Other than that, details of the attack are scarce. We don’t know exactly when the incident occurred (it could have happened months ago), which systems and endpoints the company had encrypted, or if any sensitive data was taken in the attack.

MSI has said the cyberattack did not have any “significant” operational or financial impact, noting:

"No significant impact our business in terms of financial and operational currently. The Company is also enhancing the information security control measures of its network and infrastructure to ensure data security."

It did, however, warn its users to get BIOS and firmware updates from official sources, BleepingComputer reported.

"MSI urges users to obtain firmware/BIOS updates only from its official website, and not to use files from sources other than the official website," the company said.

Earlier this week, the Money Message ransomware gang claimed to infiltrate some of MSI's systems and stolen files that will be leaked online next week if the company refuses to pay a $4 million ransom.

