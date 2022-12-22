Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday broke some VMs, but there's a fix

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has released an emergency fix for its latest Patch Tuesday update, which stopped some users from creating new VMs in some Hyper-V hosts.

The issue, which impacted users of Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2022, stemmed from th KB5021249 (opens in new tab) or KB5021237 (opens in new tab) updates installed on Windows Server or Azure Stack HCI hosts.

Existing VMs aren't impacted by the faulty update according to the status update (opens in new tab) from Microsoft, only new VMs created post-installation.

What now for users?

Microsoft has resolved the issue with out-of-band (OOB) updates released on December 20, for installation on Hyper-V hosts in your environment.

Microsoft says that you do not need to install any updates or make any changes to other servers or client devices in your environment to resolve this issue.

If you want to get the standalone package for these out-of-band (OOB) updates, yu can search for the KB number in the Microsoft Update Catalog (opens in new tab).

Microsoft says you can then manually import these updates into Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager.

This isn't the first time in 2022 we've seen a Patch Tuesday update cause serious issues for users.

In December 2022, an update dubbed KB5019980 caused database connections that utilize the Microsoft ODBC SQL Server driver to fail.

However, the Patch Tuesday tradition of weekly updates may not be around forever.

In July 2022, Microsoft rolled out a tool that will utilize Windows Update for Business to roll out important updates automatically.

Dubbed Microsoft Autopatch, the tool for Windows 10 and 11, Microsoft Edge and Microsoft 365 is now available for users with Windows Enterprise E3 and E5 licenses.