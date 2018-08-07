Get #BreachReady this summer and protect yourself with IT Governance

Summer 2018 will be remembered for a captivating World Cup and a ferocious, record-breaking heatwave, which continues to dominate the majority of the UK’s popular entertainment news stories and social media output. But with just a few weeks to go, make sure it’s not remembered as the shameful, scandalous and sinful summer that saw your organisation suffer a costly data breach burn.

Businesses of all shapes and sizes need to apply their own SPF (security protection factor) to defend against ruinous reputational and financial damages. This problem is particularly prominent during the summer holidays, when your workforce is reduced, resources are limited and distractions are numerous.

So, what do you need to do to stay protected this summer?

Data breaches and the GDPR in the technology sector

Since the EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) came into force on 25 May 2018, there has been a sharp increase in data protection complaints and a rise in data breach notifications. If you have a transactional business interest in the EU, you must be equipped to manage your GDPR compliance.

In the UK, organisations are required to notify the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) if a certain type of personal data breach occurs. This must be done within 72 hours of the organisation becoming aware of the breach, where feasible. Organisations must also keep a record of any personal data breaches and notify customers if the breach is likely to adversely affect their privacy.

The steps to take when reporting a breach to the ICO

Understanding the above can be daunting for organisations in the technology sector. Managing your response within 72 hours also adds to that challenge, as organisations instinctively want to use that time to remediate any damage caused and avoid a PR horror story.

Prepare for a breach now

No organisation, whatever its size, is immune from online threats. Data can be breached in such a variety of ways that it’s impossible for even the most substantial measures to protect you from 100% of threats. However, your level of preparedness could be the difference between minor disruption and significant financial and reputational damage.

Building and maintaining your cyber incident response capability around three key stages (prepare, respond and follow-up) is an intelligent starting point. As a leading global provider of IT governance, risk and compliance solutions, IT Governance has developed a series of packages for organisations looking to mitigate the summer slowdown in order to prepare for the upcoming challenges they face, and the short timeframes they must now adhere to.

The simple fact that no two organisations are ever the same means there can be no one-size-fits-all approach to the GDPR. To help you develop a successful and secure business, IT Governance has created three SPF offers (security protection factor) to align with your requirements and budget.

In the meantime, you can also download IT Governance's free and tailored resources.