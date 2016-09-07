Try before you buy: every PlayStation VR will come with an 8 game demo disc

Sony has announced that its PlayStation VR virtual reality headset will include an old-fashioned demo disc, like those included with the original PlayStation and the PS2.

The disc will contain eight games, including some major titles such as DriveClub VR and EVE: Valkyrie.

The other six games are: PlayStation VR Worlds, RIGS Mechanized Combat League, Tumble VR, Battlezone, Wayward Sky, and virtual football-header simulator Headmaster.

Try before you buy

Sony hasn't announced how much of each game will be playable, but we're hoping it's enough for us to sink our teeth into.

VR games are notoriously hard to show off in trailer form, they're something you have to try for yourself to fully appreciate.

As such the demo disc seems like a sensible move from Sony, who will be keen to entice other developers to make games for its platform by ensuring that its launch games sell strongly.