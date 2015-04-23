Acer unveils a revamped Switch lineup

Acer has pulled the covers off a smorgasbord of new products, including new Switch laptops in multiple formats and its first US smartphone.

At an event held earlier today, Acer premiered the new Switch 10, Switch 11 and Switch 12 models, which are headed by the SW5-15 that is inspired by the Aspire S7. It has a full-HD display encased in striking white Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a keyboard dock and will start at $349 (around £232, or AU$449) when released in August. Alongside this is the SW-013 that brings up to nine hours battery life to the table, comes in a range of colorful options and will cost as little as $179 (around £119, or AU$230) from July.

The new Aspire R11 will hit the market with an 11.6-inch display ideal for travelers or when space is at a premium and it will split the Switch 10s in the price department when it starts selling at $249 (around £165, or AU$320) in July.

Entering the fray

Acer also outed its first smartphone for the US market. Acer's fledgling range of smartphones will soon be on sale in the United States with the Liquid M220 powered by Windows 8.1 landing at Microsoft Stores in May for just $79.99 (around £53, or AU$103).

Laptops and tablets too

On the laptop front the Chromebook 15 will see new CB3-531 models that have 11.5 hours of battery life and cost just $199.99 (around £132, or AU$257). Another two machines for the budget conscious consumer come in the shape of the Aspire E (from $379) and Aspire ES (from $299), and finally the new gaming powerhouse Aspire V15 complete with metallic styling that is expected to go on sale at $599 (around £398, or AU$771). All four will be out at some point in July.

Acer didn't leave out the tablets and the new Iconic Tab 10 is an Android slate geared towards the education sector complete with a 10-inch display, a full-HD resolution and it will be out in May at a cost of $299 (around £198, of AU$385). Complementing this is the Iconia One 8 that also runs on Android 5.0 and has an 8-inch IPS display with Acer Precision Plus technology for an enhanced touch experience. Pricing for that starts at $149.99 (around £99, or AU$193) and it comes out in July.

A projector too?

In June, Acer will launch the world's first LED projector, the Acer K138ST. The device features what Acer is calling, "an intelligent ambient light sensor" and will retail for $999 (around £664, or AU$1287).