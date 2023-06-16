A CS:GO pro player has died defending Ukraine

By Elie Gould
published

"Ukraine has lost her son" says Ukrainian Minister of Defense

Ostap Onistrat
(Image credit: Ostap Onistrat)

The 21 year old Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro player, Ostap Onistrat, known as '0ni' to fans and fellow players, has been killed fighting for Ukraine in the war with Russia.  

The Ministry of Defense tweeted in memory of Onistrat: "Another Ukrainian father has lost his son. Ukraine has lost her son. The loss is irreparable. Victory is inevitable. We all owe it to Ostap". 

Onistrat was killed June 3, by enemy shrapnel while fighting on the frontlines of Vuledar in the Donetsk region. This area has seen some particularly fierce fighting as of late as Ukrainian forces are pushing back against Russian-occupied territory to reclaim lost land. 

See more

The former CS:GO pro player enlisted in Ukraine's 68th Jaeger brigade, as a drone operator. The most recent estimations from Reuters say that 62,295 people have died, with 60,000 injured and 15,000 missing.

"Young Ukrainian CS player died while protecting [Ukraine] and every one of us," said Sergey Bezhanov, a CS:GO coach for the Ukrainian team Monte Esports.

According to Sportskeeda, the last competitive tournament Onistrat entered in was the 2021 ZUEL Championship. Ostap represented the Ukrainian team Libertatem who ended up coming second in the competition.

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features Writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased. 

See more Gaming news