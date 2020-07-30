Getresponse review

Getresponse is an excellent choice if you need both email marketing and webinar hosting. The platform may be pricey, but it delivers thanks to automated workflows and a flexible email designer.

If you’re on the hunt for the best email marketing services, it’s worth taking a closer look at GetResponse. This marketing platform brings together email marketing and webinars under a single roof.

While it’s not cheap, GetResponse also offers a versatile email designer, robust analytics, and workflow automation.

So, is this email marketing platform right for you? In our GetResponse email marketing services review, we’ll help you decide.

Plans and pricing

GetResponse offers three pricing tiers, plus custom Enterprise plans.

The Basic plan starts at $15 per month for up to 1,000 subscribers. It includes all the marketing basics, including newsletters, landing pages, and basic automations.

GetResponse offers email marketing and webinars through a single platform. (Image credit: GetResponse )

To unlock most of GetResponse’s unique features, though, you’ll need a Plus plan. This starts at $49 per month for up to 1,000 subscribers and includes five custom automation workflows and webinars with up to 100 attendees. It also comes with three user accounts.

The Professional plan starts at $99 per month for a list of 1,000 subscribers. It removes limits on the number of automated workflows you can build, unlocks paid webinars for up to 300 attendees, and offers up to five user accounts.

Note that GetResponse offers a 30-day free trial with a maximum list size of 1,000 subscribers.

Features

The first notable feature of GetResponse is the fact that it includes webinars with Plus and Professional plans. This makes sense from a marketing perspective, since webinars are often used to draw in new customers and subscribers.

The webinar tool is impressively robust. It includes interactive whiteboards, moderated chats, and in-session call-to-action buttons to help you promote your products. On top of that, any webinars you record using GetResponse can be accessed from your website on demand.

Another important component to GetResponse is the platform’s automation workflows. The software comes with automation templates for common needs like following up with a new subscriber or offering a deal after a customer abandons their cart. But, you can also create custom workflows using a visual builder and a flexible set of conditional elements.

Design automated workflows using conditional elements. (Image credit: GetResponse )

The marketing analytics interface in GetResponse is also worth noting, since it’s one of the better tools we’ve seen. In addition to basic metrics, you can use the reporting tools to see how your email campaigns are translating to sales and calculate your return on investment for GetResponse itself. You can also run A/B tests and automatically segment subscribers who don’t engage with your emails in order to follow up with them in the future.

Setup

Getting started with GetResponse is straightforward. First, you can add contacts to your marketing list by connecting with a number of popular CRM software platforms or other email marketing platforms. If your CRM isn’t supported, you can paste in the data, and GetResponse will parse it for you or upload a CSV.

To help you navigate the platform at first, GetResponse offers an introductory dashboard called Launchpad. All of your options for using GetResponse can be found here, and the platform will offer helpful tips on how to achieve tasks like creating a new email campaign or developing automated workflows.

The Launchpad helps new users navigate GetResponse. (Image credit: GetResponse )

Performance

GetResponse is extremely easy to use and offered more versatility than we initially expected. When creating an email campaign, for example, we were able to choose from more than 70 templates.

Even better, the email designer uses a drag-and-drop interface similar to a website builder. You can add content elements, including images, videos, and call-to-action buttons as well as quickly modify the layout of your emails.

The email newsletter designer in GetResponse. (Image credit: GetResponse )

The only thing we didn’t like about the way GetResponse handled campaign design is that the email designer is in a separate part of the platform from the rest of the campaign tools. This means you have to go back and forth on the back-end of GetResponse in order to put together a new campaign or build an autoresponder.

Creating a webinar was very simple and took less than one minute. You can’t host your webinar at your own domain, which can create some branding headaches, but you do have the option to modify the end of the URL.

Security

GetResponse is hit and miss on security. On the one hand, the platform is fully compliant with the new GDPR law and includes consent fields that help ensure you’re protected when signing up new subscribers. On the other hand, GetResponse doesn’t offer two-factor authentication for your account, which leaves you more vulnerable to intrusion.

GetResponse includes a GDPR consent field for every contact. (Image credit: GetResponse )

Support

GetResponse excels at customer support. Support representatives are available 24/7 by live chat, or you can email in questions to get support in any of eight languages.

GetResponse offers 24/7 support by live chat. (Image credit: GetResponse )

On top of that, the company’s website includes detailed tutorials for everything from getting started to troubleshooting custom automations. These guides include screenshots, but there are relatively few video tutorials.

The competition

If you like GetResponse’s automation capabilities but don’t want to pay to host webinars, consider ConvertKit. This email marketing service is still pricey, with plans for automation starting at $29 per month for up to 1,000 subscribers. However, it comes with one of the best visual automation interfaces we’ve seen and enables you to manage your subscriber database using automated triggers.

Final verdict

GetResponse is a very attractive marketing platform that brings sales-driven email campaigns and webinars together. The software’s reporting tools go beyond the basics, and the newsletter designer is flexible enough to enable your messages stand out. The biggest drawback to GetResponse is the price, which is steep if you need custom automations or don’t need to run webinars.