The top 10 security events to attend in 2015

Networking and gleaning vital insights from dedicated IT security professionals is a surefire way to make sure your IT personnel are ahead of the game and the company doesn't fall victim to a widespread cyber attack. The hard part is choosing the right conference for your company.

To that end we've hand picked the 10 best cyber security events on the planet to help guide your firm in its quest for watertight security, and better still they're laid out in chronological order to help set out your calendar.

Infosecurity Europe 2015

Where? Olympia, London

When? 2-4 June

People come to Infosecurity Europe because it is one of the largest gatherings on the planet. This year will be no exception as 345 exhibitors and 15,000 delegates from 70 countries are expected to descend on London for the 20th edition of the show.

Although the networking opportunities are huge, Infosecurity Europe really comes into its own through the seminar program that this year focuses on the topic 'intelligent security,' and the various different elements that make it up. This includes technology that helps address information security risk, techniques to employ, strategies to implement and the next generation of tactics and methodologies to ensure your firm is one step ahead.

SDW 2015

Where? Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London

When? 9-11 June

Now into its ninth year, Security Document World (SDW) 2015 focuses on a slightly different part of the IT security landscape by handing over the floor to those in the secure document, advanced border control, identity and anti-counterfeit industry. Human identity solutions are already big business and with upwards of 1,400 visitors at the event it's an invaluable networking opportunity for those attending.

It it split into a conference zone and exhibition programme with all the sessions taking place in the conference section. The two keynotes, which have already been confirmed, look at identity architecture and management in developing countries, and the Metropolitan Police Service's response to fraud and cyber crime.

Interop London

Where? ExCeL London

When? 16-18 June

Whilst Interop London isn't completely focused on IT security, it is one of the biggest parts of the London Technology Week taking place next month and provides a dedicated area where you can hear from some of the biggest names in the IT security sector. Speakers will be asked to focus not on the challenges the future may bring but those that are affecting companies right now.

Among the key sessions at this year's show are Canon's Director of Information Security talking about data breaches, Essex County Council's Head of Architecture, Security and Configuration Management addressing enterprise mobility and the MoD on organisation and cyber security in the military domain.

International Conference on CyberCrime and Computer Forensics (ICCCF)

Where? Macau Fisherman's Wharf, Macau

When? 21-23 June

Organised by the Asia Pacific Association of Technology and Security, this Asian-facing conference is now into its third year and has a key theme every 12 months. This time around the subject will be 'Identity Misuse and IP Crime in Cyberspace: Risks and Solutions for 2015 and Beyond.'

There are plenty of keynote speakers already confirmed who are mainly drawn from Australia and New Zealand including prominent criminologist Dr Russell G. Smith, New Zealand biometrics expert Arron Baker, and Steve Mundell, a financial crime analyst at Bank of New Zealand.

Security IT Summit

Where? Hilton Hotel London Wembley, London

When? 7 July

If it wasn't good enough that this is hosted next to England's national football stadium, the fact that it's completely free of charge means that this event will be full of IT professionals from all over Europe. The organisers pride themselves on a level of networking that other conferences find it hard to come close to, allowing attendees to rub shoulders with the best from the global IT security industry. There are also excellent opportunities for one-to-one business meetings with those same people.