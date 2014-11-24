IBM's latest enterprise tool lets businesses create B2B storefronts

IBM B2B Commerce has all the bells and whistles of a consumer experience

IBM is launching a new enterprise tool that lets businesses create storefronts through which to sell directly to other businesses.

The company describes a divide between how businesses sell to consumers through user-friendly digital stores, yet B2B transactions are often carried out through clunky and outdated "online catalogs" or "manual sales processes."

With IBM B2B Commerce, businesses can craft easy-to-use digital storefronts "in minutes with no technical skills or expertise," IBM's announcement reads.

"By infusing the power and simplicity of engaging consumer experiences into a B2B environment, IBM B2B Commerce allows companies to more easily execute even the most complex B2B transactions - from purchasing simple replacement parts to entire systems," the company says.

Smarter Commerce

IBM is launching B2B Commerce through its Smarter Commerce initiative, and it's powered by IBM's WebSphere Commerce platform.

The company says B2B Commerce's drag-and-drop interface lets vendors "quickly model complex buying scenarios" and deploy B2B storefronts "in just minutes."

Buyer profiles let organizations give different customers their own entitlements and agreements, while integrated search and marketing tools ensure that customers are directed to the products the vendor wants them to see.

Head to IBM.com for more information about IBM B2B Commerce.