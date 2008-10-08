HP printers to go fully wireless by 2010

Growth in laptop sales prompts HP to move all its printers wireless

HP launched two new 802.11g Wi-Fi printers today, and pledged that its entire Photosmart inkjet line-up would be wireless by 2010.

The HP Photosmart C4580 (Euros 130, £105) is an all-in-one printer with a 3.8cm colour screen and optional 6-ink system to give more natural skin tones.

The step-up model, the C630 (Euros 200, £160) has a dual-drop system to boost sharpness and reduce grain, and has a large 6.1cm colour display.

The move to an all-wireless printer line-up over the next 18 months has been prompted by the explosion in growth of notebook computers - sales of which have increased by 50 percent each year since 2006.

Photo portal

Also launched today was the HP Creative Studio, an online resource for digital photo projects. Users can choose photobook, greeting cards and gift projects to print at home (on their HP printers, natch) or remotely using HP's storage and printing Snapfish service.

The Studio features branded projects from Martha Stewart ("brighten your jail cell with a countdown to parole calendar!"), Disney and DreamWorks.

Finally, HP announced a MarketSplash website, coming soon, where small businesses will be able to create materials such as headed paper and business cards for printing and pick-up at local office supply stores like Staples.