Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 updates bring better charging, simpler tethering

Less than a month after unveiling the Surface Pro 3 to the world, Microsoft is giving owners of its older Surface 2 (including the Surface 2 4G) and Surface Pro 2 tablets something to celebrate in the form of a battery life and performance-boosting firmware update.

Listed in a blog post on Microsoft's website, it brings the following changes to the Surface 2 and Surface 2 4G:

Surface 2 UEFI (v4.21.500.0) update enhances overall system stability, including boot and reboot scenarios, compatibility with Surface Power Cover, and increased battery life when Surface 2 is not in use.

System Aggregator Firmware (v1.0.50500.0) update enhances the charging behavior of the Power Cover.

Surface Power Cover Firmware Update (v2.0.595.0) update improves battery life when using the Power Cover with Surface 2.

Surface Platform Power Driver (v2.0.557.0) update improves battery life when used with the Surface Power Cover.

Audio Driver Set (v 9.17.13.2819) and Display Driver Set (v 9.17.13.2818). This update provides enhanced support for external displays, improves the Miracast experience, and enhances the overall system stability while reducing power consumption in many scenarios.

Surface Accessory Device (v2.0.583.0) update enhances the experience when using a Surface Cover.

Wireless Network Controller (v14.62.28061.10179) and Bluetooth (v14.62.28061.10179) update simplifies and improves tethering for Surface 2 4G LTE.

Surface Pro 2

If you own Microsoft's Surface Pro 2 tablet, you can expect the following improvements from the update, which are listed in a separate blog post.

Surface Pro UEFI (v2.4.950.0) and Surface Pro Embedded Controller Firmware (v24.1.50.0) updates enhance system stability with microSD products, improves compatibility with Power Cover, and increases the reliability of sleep state transitions. Surface Pro UEFI update also provides support for PXE boot with the new Surface Ethernet Adapter.

Surface Pro System Aggregator Firmware (v2.4.350.0) update improves sleep state transitions when a Surface Cover is attached.

Surface Accessory Device (v2.0.287.0) update improves sleep state transitions when a Surface Cover is attached.

Surface Power Cover Firmware Update (v2.0.288.0) improves reliability when the Power Cover is attached to Surface and folded behind Surface.

HD Graphics Family (v10.18.10.3496) update improves Miracast wireless display experience and enhances display stability.

How to install

To install the updates you'll have to swipe in from the right edge of the screen and tap or click settings. Then tap Change PC settings, then tap or click Update and recovery before giving Check Now a tap.

If you don't see any available updates, tap View Details, and then click the updates you want to install before selecting Install. To finish, give your Surface a good old reboot to apply a heady dose of firmware goodness.