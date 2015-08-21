Samsung working on Surface Pro 4 rival

Samsung is working on a return to the Windows tablet space in the very near future.

One prolific leaker is reporting that Samsung will release a 12-inch tablet to run on Windows 10 and as such provide solid competition to Microsoft's line of Surface Pro and Surface slates.

Details on the device are thin on the ground with the same leaker suggesting a 12-inch Super Amoled display complete with 2,560 x 1,600 or 3,840 x 2,400 resolution. Under the hood we can expect an Intel Core 'M' processor and 4GB of memory. The S-Pen is an additional extra and the tablet weighs in at 600g (1.3 pounds) with a thickness of just 6.2mm (0.24 inches).

Samsung is no stranger to tablets running on the Windows OS. The Ativ Tab, which used the much derided Windows RT, were outed back in 2013 and, even though they had a good battery life, plenty of storage and full Office software, the prices were high and apps were a little thin on the ground.

Surface Pro 4 rival

The Korean based firm followed that up with the Samsung Ativ Tab 3 that was billed as a tablet alternative to a PC and offered a list of specs that beat out the original Microsoft Surface, Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 and Apple iPad 4.

Samsung's new Windows 10 tablet, if it does in fact release one, will go head-to-head with Microsoft's own line of Surface Pro tablets that will be joined by the Surface Pro 4 that is expected to be unveiled in October.