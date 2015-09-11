Dell's new Venue 8 Pro tablet promises a 'real desktop experience'

Dell is ready to give prospective Venue 8 Pro owners a "real desktop experience" when the next iteration of the tablet is unleashed.

First reported by German technology site Giga, leaked screenshots show a new version of the popular tablet that has a full HD 8-inch display and comes with a dock that is designed to replicate a desktop.

The leaked shots point to a high resolution, full HD display with an Intel 'Cherry Trail' Atom x5-Z8500 processor that is complemented by 4GB of RAM and full support for Windows 10 in 64-bit.

That's similar to the Toshiba Satellite Click that we saw at IFA which comes with half the memory.

For those that want it, there's the option to add world-facing 3D Depth Camera Technology that offers users the chance to take advantage of the Windows Hello login that comes inside the new version of the OS.

Providing the "real desktop experience" is the Type-C Dell Dock and Tablet Stand that has dual display connectivity when at a desk and an optional custom-designed Rotating Folio gives protection.

Coming in November

Other tidbits include a Wacom-enabled Active Pen and optional 4G/LTE connectivity plus Miracast wireless display, NFC and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

We can expect to see the next generation Dell Venue 9 Pro 5000 to drop in November with prices to be confirmed in due course.