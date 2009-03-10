OCZ launches fully customisable netbook

By Laptops  

Feast your eyes on the do-it-yourself OCZ Neutrino

OCZ bringing fully customisable 'DIY' Neutrino netbook to market in 2009
OCZ bringing fully customisable 'DIY' Neutrino netbook to market in 2009

Not one to miss out on a rapidly growing market, Californian PC peripherals specialist OCZ has launched a fully customisable netbook at this year's CeBit exhibition.

Pricing on OCZ's ultra-portable Neutrino has still to be finalised, but we expect it to be in line with other decent netbooks, in the £250 to £300 range.

DIY modding netbook

OCZ aims to make the Neutrino appeal the DIY modding enthusiast (who then have to fit their own RAM, hard drive and operating system) with a pre-configured model that TechRadar saw on show at Cebit packing in a 1.6GHz Intel Atom N270 processor, 2GB RAM, WiFi, 1.3 megapixel camera and solid state storage of up to 256GB SSD or a whopping great big 500GB mechanical drive.

Importantly, the Neutrino features a decent, pretty rugged near-full-size keyboard and the now-standard 10-inch screen (with 1024 x 600 pixel resolution).

Price wise, if OCZ can ship the bare bones model Neutrino at an aggressively competitive price (which it should be able to, making a considerable saving on the Microsoft XP license) then it could well find itself a nicely profitable niche in the growing netbook market.

TechRadar will be bringing you further UK pricing and release details as soon as we get them from OCZ.

See more Laptops news