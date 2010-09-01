HP announces Envy 14 Beats edition and Envy 17 with 3D

HP has announced improvements to its high-end HP Envy 14 and Envy 17 laptops, with the former getting a special 'Beats' edition and the latter gaining stereoscopic 3D support.

The Envy range is HP's luxury laptop choice, and the 'enhanced features' are designed to please the 'discerning user'.

"With these new technology and design enhancements, we offer customers a better computing and entertainment experience," said Charl Snyman, Vice President and General Manager, HP Personal Systems Group, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"These new HP notebooks deliver breakthrough technology, power and advanced styling to satisfy the most discerning user."

Beats by Dr Dre (tm)

The HP Envy 14 Beats edition brings integrated Beats Audio – with HP pushing its 'exceptional' design and optimised audio features – and comes with a free pair of headphones.

"This special edition notebook includes Beats Audio, a unique, high-performance technology developed by HP and Beats by Dr Dre to provide the optimal sound experience – the way the artist intended it – when playing music or audio through headphones or external speakers," explains HP's release.

Dr Dre wasn't available for comment but we're guessing he would have said the Beats Audio technology would: "Ding ding dong ring-gading ding ding dong, keep the headz ringin."

To enhance this premium sound experience, HP has included a set of Beats Solo Headphones from Monster with ControlTalk, with each HP Envy 14 Beats Edition.

Envy 17

The HP Envy 17 with 3D also has Beats Audio and HP's Triple Bass Reflex subwoofer, but throws in (interestingly, ATI) 3D support and a pair of HP 3D Active Shutter glasses.

"Included content allows customers to experience instant 3D gratification," adds HP.

"Select models include a 3-D movie trailer for the upcoming animated film Megamind from DreamWorks Animation."

The HP Envy 14 Beats Edition has a UK price of £1,339 and the The HP Envy 17 with 3D has a UK release date of October with a starting price of £1,559.