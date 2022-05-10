Beyond 2022 live: Analytics and cloud news, product updates, and uncovering the data driven power shift

TechRadar Pro is live in Las Vegas to report all the key updates from Beyond 2022, where this year's theme is centered around dominating the decade of data.

This morning's session kicks off with an opening keynote session by ThoughtSpot CEO, Sudheesh Nair, who identifies the massive wave of change set to happen in the next decade, with data at the core of it all.

We've heard of space-based manufacturing and the metaverse, but even deeper than this is the 2.5 quintillion bytes of data that will be produced, causing a huge power shift driven by data.

For all the latest updates from Beyond 2022, keep refreshing our live blog over the next two days.