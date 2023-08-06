$300K worth of Magic: The Gathering cards were stolen at this weekend's Gen Con

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is appealing to the public for help identifying two thieves who made off with $300,000 worth of trading cards, including Magic: The Gathering packs, at this weekend's Gen Con.

IMPD detectives have released photographs of the two suspects, who reportedly made off with an entire pallet of trading cards on August 2, the day before the show opened to the public.

According to the police report, the robbers were equipped with a pallet jack and appeared to have walked out with the pallet of cards in the middle of the day.

Ravenburger – which launched Disney Lorcana trading card game at the event over the weekend – quickly assured fans that the theft had not affected its stock of the highly-anticipated cards.

***Update*** two additional photos have been added. Detectives are still seeking help in identifying both individuals. https://t.co/s7mMPbcR6I pic.twitter.com/nB9uVGaCT1August 5, 2023 See more

"On Wednesday 2nd August, 2023, in the downtown area of Indianapolis. The people of interest reportedly acquired a pallet jack, removed one pallet of gaming cards, and moved them to an unknown location," the police said (thanks, Dicebreaker ).

"The alleged theft took place before the opening of events in the downtown area and while vendors were setting up their displays at various times."

Maybe the thieves are hoping to luck out like Canadian Brook Trafton, who sold his one-of-a-kind Lord of the Rings Magic: The Gathering card to musician Post Malone for a staggering $2 million.

Trafton said he realized his "childhood dream" when he discovered the mint-condition rare card – from the TCG's Lord of the Rings set – earlier this year. When noted Magic: The Gathering collector Post Malone contacted him to get a peek at the unique card, he didn't expect to sell it to him – however, when Malone offered Trafton $2m for the collectible, Trafton admits that he "cried a lot" and let the card go.

"It was so magical. I'm not going to lie. I cried a little bit. I cried a lot," he said at the time.