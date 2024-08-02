How to pick the best Large Language Model for your business needs? We asked an expert.

AI and the best Large Language Models (LLMs) are on all businesses' minds but learning how to implement them and which ones to use can seem like it causes more effort than the work that they're supposed to streamline. You also have added security and data compliance risks bringing a new technology into your business.

I spoke with Guarav Syal, Head of AI & Cloud Business at TCS’ EMEA about a new AI platform designed to solve all this.

Can you tell us a bit more about how you'd like to enhance the workflows and processes of new and existing businesses using AI technologies?

Our new AI platform, WisdomNext, is designed specifically to enhance the workflows and processes of new and existing businesses. The platform is an aggregator, bringing multiple Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) services into a single interface. WisdomNext thereby enables organisations to rapidly adopt next-gen technologies at scale and lower costs, all within regulatory frameworks. This, in turn, allows for real-time experimentation across vendor, internal, and open-source large language (LLM) models.

The platform provides industry specific business solution templates and productivity enhancers which can help with automation of routine tasks, assist business users with enhanced decision making, help with personalised and streamlined communications and also improve compliance and risk management. The platform acts as a ‘playground’ for AI experimentation, democratising AI for everyone, and businesses can optimise their use of the latest AI technologies freely. By prototyping business cases and providing blueprints across multiple domains and industries, we can also simplify the design of new business solutions using Gen AI tools, and businesses can generate their own prototypes and blueprints within the platform which could be reused for more functions within the enterprise.

What are some of the biggest challenges and struggles that businesses face today when attempting to implement AI solutions?

Some of the biggest challenges businesses face today when attempting to implement AI solutions include understanding which LLM is best for them, the high cost and time-consuming nature of this process, and the need for talent transformation. Our recent AI for Business study of more than 1,225 global senior executives with P&L responsibilities also found that while business executives are generally positive about the impact of AI, they are less certain about the path to transformation.

Customers need help with prioritising the right use cases for AI implementations and be able to justify the impact and value to their business. WisdomNext’s ability to offer a platform for rapid experimentation with the latest AI technology in both an advanced and easy-to-use platform format helps overcome this challenge. Its ‘Advanced Comparator’ feature helps compare different foundation models for performance, quality of response and cost, thus aiding customers to take an informed decision when choosing an LLM. The platform also provides various LLM ops features to help fine tune consumption of AI services to optimise cost.

Furthermore, we have created a central platform called the ‘AI Experience Zone’ where users can learn, train and get certified on Gen AI and Cloud services to help build talent.

How are you evaluating the various LLMs currently on the market to help businesses choose the best option for their specific applications?

The WisdomNext platform has a unique Advanced Comparator feature to help organisations compare multiple GenAI models for quality of response, cost of queries and response time. This helps businesses make more informed decisions about the AI they are using. The platform also provides recommendations and scenarios designed to help businesses optimise Gen AI running costs using the platform’s native intelligence.

What are some of the ways business innovation can be helped using AI technologies to create or enhance existing or new products and services?

AI technologies can help drive business innovation by unlocking the full potential of their data through analytics, and by driving greater business efficiencies which help organisations gain a competitive edge. The WisdomNext platform, with its blueprints for a variety of business use cases, can help organisations drive innovation by reimagining existing processes using AI-enabled insights to create new personalised products and services, and can also improve the efficiency of process compliance. Moreover, the platform offers businesses the capabilities which help with the ideation process; it supports users with coming up with new ideas, revenue streams and scenario plans for which new blueprints can be created and used multiple times across the organisation.

How can we help businesses maintain ethical and security standards when prompts or queries contain Personally Identifiable Information (PII) or proprietary business information?

Having strong guardrails to ensure user privacy and the security of proprietary information is an essential ethical consideration for all AI technologies. As a technology services company, this needs to be a core element to all AI solutions we offer our customers in order to mitigate the real data security risks that come with AI use.

WisdomNext ensures ethical and security standards by providing centralised governance with in-built guardrails to ensure compliance with local regulations and best practices. The platform is not publicly available on the Cloud and is installed and configured on customer premises. Therefore, it sits within client control and data regulation practices. Whatever information has been created as part of the platform becomes the IP of the customer. We can also configure for customers where the information goes, ensuring the protection of PII or proprietary business information.