Roxio MyDVD 8 Premium review

Roxio MyDVD 8 Premium is a set of DVD authoring tools aimed at the home user. It allows you to copy video footage to DVD with professional looking menus and navigation tools. Based around a project tree down the left-hand side of the screen, you'll be able to view at a glance any footage you have to hand.

You'll also notice that support is now offered for both 4:3 as well as 10:6 widescreen, with a range of templates natively supporting both formats.

When you click on any footage, you'll be able to play a preview of it, while a right-click allows you to open VideoWave, which is an intuitive editing tool. There is nothing particularly new here, as it allows you to edit footage either in a timeline or in the form of a storyboard, which is easier for first-time users to get to grips with, as you can see the whole project in one linear line.

Alongside the standard editing tools, Roxio has included well over 200 different effects, so even the ambitious first-time user can quickly get to grips with it and experiment to their heart's content.

With the UK about to experience Hi-Def fever, it makes sense for Roxio to bundle in support for the format. In this version you can either take your recorded HD TV shows, or even DivX HD files, and import as you would any footage to be edited and burnt to disc as DivX HD files. Support is now offered for DivXHD, MPEG-2 HD, and Windows MCE HDTV video file formats.

If you haven't got the time, or the confidence, to create a DVD, you can opt for the wizard-based assistant. This is a simple, but powerful tool that allows you to add the footage and text you want into pre-defined templates.

As an entry-level DVD authoring tool, it's easy to use and takes the strain out of copying your files to disc with some stunning results. If you've invested in a Hi- Def TV this summer, you'll need the right software to go with it and you could do a lot worse than MyDVD 8.