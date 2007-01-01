Papyrus review

Papyrus has been around for a while for Windows Mobile Smartphones, where it enhances the views available in that OS on small smartphone screens. It has now come to Symbian S60, bringing some excellent visual enhancements.

There are daily and weekly list views and an excellent grid view that can outline your weekly commitments in full. Meanwhile a monthly view can be enhanced to show today's commitments at the bottom of the screen. Hotlinks to phone numbers make it easy to place calls from any meeting notes. Categories are also supported, and you can create appointments from within the software too. Synchronisation with your PC is also fully supported.