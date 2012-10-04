We've always liked Transcend's products, especially the Transcend StoreJet 25M3 external hard drive. Where that one had a durable case that kept the drive inside secure from drops and knocks, the focus of the Transcend StoreJet 35T3 USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is quick and secure data backup.

The secure side of things is taken care of with tried and tested 256-bit AES security that will keep your important files under lock and key and away from prying eyes.

The backing up side of things is taken care of with a combination of the TranscendElite software and a dedicated 'Backup' button on the front of the drive that when pushed begins backing up your files to the external hard drive.

The button itself is a great idea, since it makes the backing up process - one that can so easily be overlooked in our day-to-day computing - very simple.

You can also set the drive to automatically back up your files and folders via the TranscendElite software by adding a schedule, but if your PC isn't on at the specific time, the ability to press the button and back up straight away when you remember is very convenient.

The TranscendElite software itself is rather basic, with very little frills, but it was relatively straightforward to set up a back-up procedure.

Verdict

Overall the Transcend StoreJet 35T3 is a well-made, and fast (if you're using USB 3.0) external hard drive, with some good backup options. The 2TB of space (3TB is also available) is a huge amount that can hold a lot of your documents.