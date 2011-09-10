If you're looking to upgrade your home wireless network then the Edimax BR-6428nS 300Mbps wireless broadband router offers a decent upgrade for a very good price.

Going from wireless G to wireless N offers a lot of advantages, including faster wireless speeds and a stronger signal that covers a greater range.

The Edimax BR-6428nS 300Mbps wireless broadband router gives you all of that for around £20 – a lot cheaper than wireless routers such as the Asus RT-N56U Dual Band Wireless-N Router.

The low cost comes at the expense of features, however. This is a very basic router that lacks features such as USB ports and gigabit Ethernet that can be found on a lot of other routers.

While its speeds are certainly better than wireless G routers, it struggles to compete with its competitors. Its set-up procedure is also more complicated than the ones found on Belkin and Netgear routers.

Verdict

It's a small and cheap no-frills router that does the job – but if you're after a more accomplished router with much better performance, it pays to spend a bit more money.