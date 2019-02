Not the most advanced player, but offers some interesting features

This 4GB player is packed with functionality.

Alongside an FM radio, it has an equaliser, voice recorder, karaoke-style lyrics display and a timeshifter which speeds up and slows down your music while retaining the correct key, which is rather fun.

It's also dead compact, robust, and the screen is bright. Sync with WMP10 though, as the app you get with it is irksome.

A decent everyday player, if a little low-tech against its peers.