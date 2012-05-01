Where will your staff be during the Olympics?

What's your policy on the Olympics? Have you got a policy? A new survey shows that more than one in five employees would take an unauthorised day off to watch a live event like the Olympics. So, is it time to put up a communal TV screen at work, or give your employees a day off to watch the Olympics?

Research sponsored by SunGard Availability Services, reveals 21% of workers are willing to take unauthorised time off to watch high profile events like the Olympic games, and only 22% of workers think their organisation is prepared for disruption brought about by the Olympic Games and only 9% have received communication on flexible working policies for this time.

Additionally almost a third (31%) of employees polled said they are expecting some sort of holiday packages, new technology devices or flexible working hours to be introduced to their working life.

"Now is the time for UK companies to act," advises Keith Tilley, UK&I managing director and executive vice president for Europe, SunGard Availability Services. "Keeping workers content is the number one priority to encourage productivity and ensure business continues as usual. It's a hugely exciting time, and there's no reason employees have to abandon ship to enjoy it. Simple actions such as installing communal TVs, and allowing employees time to view high profile events will help ensure businesses remain productive without damaging office morale and may even boost it. Today's technologies mean companies have more resources at their disposal than ever before to keep things going, so there's no need for staff or the business to miss out."