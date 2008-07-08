Wakey wakey: All the news in 30 seconds

Tuesday morning brings us the sobering and somewhat shocking assertion that humankind might be endangering not just itself and all the other creatures on the planet, but also the very existence of many physical elements found in modern electronics.

The idea that we could be destroying copper, zinc and many other elements comes from a scientist in Germany who puts a date on the death of remaining supplies after they've been used up in televisions, PCs and cars.

Copper on hit list

Apparently, zinc will be gone within 20 years, indium in half that time and gallium in just a few tens of months. Copper too could be gone by the end of this century.

As surprising as that idea is, it's not hard to see the world's manufacturing giants simply using up what's available and moving on to the next raw material come what may.

Panasonic's leg up

Lazy cyclists who, nevertheless, have an eye on the environment could do worse than check out Panasonic's new electric-assisted bicycle that harnesses the power of braking to charge the battery.

The Vivi RX-10S, which will go on sale in Japan in August for the equivalent of around £700, has a 'regenerative-braking' system that converts kinetic energy released when braking into electricity that can be stored for propelling the bike up steep hills.

Panasonic says the Vivi's range is close to 200km, making it good for a London-Brighton jaunt around four times. However, there's no word on a release outside Japan.

Megapixels galore

Finally for this morning, if you're interested in a camera that will knock spots off all other digital SLRs, then start saving and set your sights on Hasselblad's 50-megapixel H3DII-50.

The multi-pixel monster will cost around £20,000 when it launches towards the end of this year. And no, that isn't a typo.

That's it for now, but stay tuned to TechRadar for the rest of the day's news as it breaks.