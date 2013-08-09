Kaspersky updates SharePoint Server security

Kaspersky Lab has updated its Kaspersky Security 8.0 for SharePoint Server product to provide support for Microsoft SharePoint 2013 and tighten up protection against cyber threats.

The update includes Kaspersky Lab's anti-phishing technology. This can detect links to an external source in documents that are stored in SharePoint, checks whether they are safe and blocks them if they are used for phishing.

Kaspersky Security 8.0 can also protect the wikis and blogs that have been made available on the platform, and secure servers that are used for public websites. In addition, it supports Microsoft Windows Server 2012 and has an upgraded dashboard interface.

A Kaspersky Lab representative said that it worked with Microsoft on developing the product.

Logical step

"The new version of Kaspersky lab's product is the next logical step towards increasing the security of shared work via Microsoft SharePoint, given the varied scenarios in which this solution can be implemented," said Dmitry Aleshin, Director Product Management at Kaspersky Lab.

"Enhancements such as support for Microsoft SharePoint 2013, Wiki and Blog functionalities, and the implementation of additional security technologies all serve this purpose."