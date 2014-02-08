LinkedIn Intro email service dead after 4 months

LinkedIn is kicking Intro out the door.

Announced in October as a new feature for the iPhone Mail system, Intro didn't seem to impress very many people.

The LinkedIn blog doesn't exactly specify the reason Intro is shutting down except to say, "We are making large, long-term investments on a few big bets, and in order to ensure their success, we need to concentrate on fewer things."

The app will officially disappear from iPhones on March 7, which gives you exactly a month to follow steps to disable the service or, according to The Verge, your email accounts will cease to function properly.

Next steps?

The company seems like it will continue to experiment with email services to look for "ways to bring this kind of functionality to our members" - with "this" referencing LinkedIn's network.

There isn't anything more specific beyond that but we can look forward to another perhaps, better experience from LinkedIn later.