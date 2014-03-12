D-Link outs new switches for SMBs to tame bandwidth demands

D-Link Systems has announced a new line of SmartPro switches, offering improved reliability and saleability.

The DGS-1510 Series, which is available in 16-, 24- and 48-port models, has 10Gb port connectivity. D-Link reckons that the new models are the ideal solution for deployment in SMB environments.

The new switches include 2Gb SFP ports and two 10Gb SFP+ ports. A 24-port PoE+ model is also a feature of the series, compatible with IEEE 802.3at and supporting up to 30 watts of power output.

Group connectivity

Six D-Link units can be configured as a stack with up to 40Gb of full bandwidth. Any switch in the DGS-1510 series can also be mixed into a single stack to allow simultaneous configuration and troubleshooting.

Other features of the series include VLAN routing capabilities, auto voice VLAN for VoIP and video deployments, IPv6 functionality and the 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet standard.

"This new series of SmartPro switches offers many key features previously only available in full-featured managed switches," said Steven Olen, director of product marketing, D-Link Systems. "IT professionals and network managers can now enjoy the benefits of a full-featured managed switch at the price of a more affordable smart switch solution."

The DGS-1510 series will be available in April 2014 through D-Link channel partners.