Apple reveals 170 millionth iPad sold this month

At Apple's iPad event today the company revealed the brand new iPad Air, thinner and lighter than its predecessors, and the

iPad mini 2 with Retina display

.

But first Apple CEO Tim Cook announced some numbers concerning iPad sales: Apple has sold 170 million iPads since the tablet's launch three and a half years ago, he claimed.

In addition, of the million-plus apps available in Apple's app store, 475,000 of them are iPad apps, Cook revealed.

He also claimed the iPad is No. 1 in terms of customer satisfaction when it comes to tablets.

Like magic

The presentation continued with a video showcasing the ways that users use their iPads, and Cook spoke of the iPad's launch.

"We called iPad our most advanced technology in a magical and revolutionary device, but not everyone saw it this way," he said. "But we really believed in our vision."

The new iPad Air revealed today is more powerful than past generations of iPad, despite also being thinner and lighter.

The new iPad mini, meanwhile, features a crisp Retina display.