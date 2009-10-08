Sony Vaio X and L series: UK pricing details

By Laptops  

Hang fire on that Christmas list, Sony just dropped its must-gets

We loved the Vaio X at IFA, and UK pricing has just been announced

Sony UK has today announced the launch of its new incredibly slim X Series notebooks, alongside the all-in-one Vaio L series touchscreen PC, with the company set to launch both machines to the UK market later in October and early November.

We first saw the super-slim X series back at IFA and TechRadar has managed to get some hands-on time with both machines at Sony's London launch event this week.

Suffice to say, as with most of the Vaio-branded computers from the Japanese consumer tech giant, we are quite taken with the new Vaios X and L series.

However, while we know that the tech spec and the design and the quality of the build are all going to be top-notch, because that's what we now expect from the Vaio brand, the real question is: what is all this new kit going to set us back?

Vaio pricing

The Vaio L series touchscreen all-in-ones will be priced at £999 for the bottom of the range through to £1,399 for the top-of-range Blu-ray and HDMI-equipped version.

On the 'uber-netbook' front, the Vaio X series will cost you anything from £1,299 for the basic model through to £1,899 for the version with the 2Gb Intel Atom processor – which could quite possibly be up for our 'most desirable laptop of 2009' award, even if it is on the pricey side.

MacBook Air, you say? Pah! So 2008....

See more Laptops news