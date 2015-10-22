HP to close down Helion Public Cloud next January

The company will now double-down on private and managed cloud solutions

HP has confirmed that Helion Public Cloud, its OpenStack-driven public cloud offering, will be shuttered at the beginning of next year.

As you're doubtless aware, big changes are afoot at the company, with HP set to split into two divisions at the beginning of November – a consumer PC and printer division, and an enterprise division encompassing servers, data centres and so forth.

Evidently HP's Helion Public Cloud has no place in the new scheme of things, because as the Register reports, Bill Hilf, SVP and GM of HP Cloud, has announced that it will be closed down on January 31, 2016.

Hilf wrote: "In order to deliver … best-of-breed public cloud offerings, we will move to a strategic, multiple partner-based model for public cloud capabilities, as a component of how we deliver hybrid cloud solutions to enterprise customers."

Focus on private and managed solutions

Hilf said that HP is now going to "double-down" on private and managed cloud solutions. He added that the company would continue to plough money into the Helion OpenStack platform, which has apparently witnessed "strong" customer adoption, and runs the HP Helion CloudSystem private cloud solution.

The latter has impressed enterprise customers to the tune of double-digit revenue growth, by all accounts.

Hilf concluded: "We will continue to innovate and grow in our areas of strength, we will continue to help our partners and to help develop the broader open cloud ecosystem, and we will continue to listen to our customers to understand how we can help them with their entire end-to-end IT strategies."

There will be a lot of folks watching HP closely next month, after the split which is expected to cost the company a colossal $2.7 billion (around £1.75 billion, or AU$3.75 billion), and has resulted in a huge amount of job losses too.