How to safely and securely move your workload to the cloud

Business success depends on having access to accurate, current and complete data. Without it, it’s difficult for employees to collaborate efficiently. Data silos also make it harder to effectively manage customer relationships. Many companies are moving their workload to the cloud, not only because operating in the cloud is less expensive than maintaining a physical infrastructure but also because it makes it easier for authorized employees to share data.

When a company operates in the cloud, employees can work from any computer or mobile device, easily accessing data and business applications no matter where they are, which is an important advantage in the BYOD era. But in practice, more than half of business data is stored on employees’ desktops, laptops and devices. An enterprise-quality synchronization, backup and data protection solution can help companies eliminate data silos.

When operating in the cloud or conducting business online, strong passwords are also a must since the password is typically the first line of defense against hackers. Companies that store information in the cloud should require employees to use passwords that contain upper and lowercase letters as well as numbers and symbols. They should also caution staff to avoid using personal information like names, birthdays, phone numbers, job titles or sports teams as a password since this information is usually available online.

More tips

Another tip for safer cloud operation is to use a different password for all sites and change the password every 30-60 days. Hacking is a growing problem, and employees who use the same password for every site they visit give hackers an opportunity to crack a single code and gain access to multiple sites. Employees who frequently change passwords also help keep cloud information safer from hackers who sell passwords to third parties – if the password is updated, the third-party buyer won’t be able to access the site.

Operating in the cloud makes sense for a lot of reasons, and so does using a cloud-based password solution. With an automated, cloud-based password solution that syncs across devices, employees won’t have to deal with the hassle of remembering and updating multiple passwords themselves – the system will take care of it automatically. And with the right password manager, employees can also improve security by using multifactor security options when available, such as a password combined with a unique device code.

As more and more companies move operations to the cloud, it’s increasingly important to synchronize and safeguard data. By ensuring that devices are synced and taking commonsense precautions with passwords via an automated password manager, companies can move their workload to the cloud with confidence and operate more safely and securely.