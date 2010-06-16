PlayStation Move UK price announced

Move set to release in the UK this coming Septemeber

Sony has sent word on UK pricing plans for PlayStation Move, which has a UK release date of 17 September.

The PlayStation Move Pack – which includes a PlayStation Move controller, the PlayStation Eye camera and the starter disk which includes the games Beat the Sketcher, Blocks and echochrome 2 will set you back £49.99.

Multiplayer Move party

The PlayStation Move controller on its own will cost £34.99, which you are going to need to invest in if you want to take part in multiplayer Move fun this coming autumn.

The PlayStation Eye camera on its own costs £24.99 and the PlayStation sub-controller on its own will cost £24.99.

Want to know what games are on the way from Sony and its publishing partners for Move? Of course you do!