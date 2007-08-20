PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 platforms to merge?

Sony may be forced to abandon proprietary games consoles like the PlayStation 3 in favour of a new, unified games standard

Controversial games guru Denis Dyack has claimed that the future of video games will see the creation of a new, unified gaming standard. That would mean that all games consoles would run on the same platform, completely changing the way things currently work.

Dyack, who is the president of games developer Silicon Knights, made the curious claims at the Leipzig Games Convention.

"Just like a DVD, just like a camera, everyone would know what those specs are," said Dyack. "We're starting to reach a perceptual threshold where the average consumer can not tell the difference between the next-generation consoles. I think this trend's going to continue.

"Next generation, you could see people agreeing on one platform. I think this model, if it occurs, will change everything."

Genius, or insanity?

Dyack says that a unified gaming standard would lead to cheaper hardware prices, as the big guns like Sony and Microsoft would be forced to pool their resources to some extent.

It seems unlikely that Microsoft, Sony or even Nintendo would be in favour of such a radical detachment from the way things work currently, but you never know.