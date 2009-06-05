Trending

Apple unveils its 'back to school' offer

People in education can get an iPod touch

Apple has unveiled an offer that allow teachers and students to get their mitts on an iPod touch when they buy a Mac.

Apple's 'Back to School offer' sees people who 'buy a qualifying Mac and a qualifying iPod' handed a £145 rebate voucher.

Apple also points out that you can save even more with Apple education pricing.

September

The offer, which runs in the UK until September 8 2009, is similar to a well-received 'back to school' offering made to the US market each year.

Only full or part time students, teachers, lecturers or 'executives working at education establishments' qualify for the offe.

