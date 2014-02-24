MWC 2014: Samsung teams with GEMA to provide global managed mobility services

The Global Enterprise Mobility Alliance, a joint venture regrouping a number of companies that provide enterprise mobility managed services to multinational organisations globally, has announced that it has struck a global strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics.

As Samsung KNOX Platinum partners, authorised GEMA members will be able to resell Samsung products in their respective territories as well as offering value-added services - including device deployment (device imaging, scalable logistics and end-user support), enterprise mobility management and implementation, end-user support and expense management, analytics and reporting.

In addition, the partnership will see Samsung contributing to global joint sales and marketing activities as well as the provision of "Samsung Care" services.

KNOX at the helm

The move is widely seen a crucial one for Samsung as the growth in the consumer smartphone market peaks. The company aims to build up its enterprise credentials as it seeks to fill the void left by BlackBerry, and build up another significant and sustainable revenue stream.

10 GEMA members, covering a number of key territories worldwide, have already been enlisted with roughly the same amount likely to be enrolled over the next few months. Managed Mobility Services provider Qolcom has been selected in the UK while Canada and the US are still up for grabs.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 was the company's first smartphone that was designed with a dual personae, allowing people to combine their work and personal information in what the company called an "especially designed security environment", centred on KNOX.