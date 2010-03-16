Science Museum launches DigiFest

The Science Museum in London has announced DigiFest – a series of interactive evening events to discuss the issues facing our techno-enhanced society.

DigiFest, curated by the ubiquitous Aleks Krotoski, launches with a potentially fascinating into how the human brain copes with a connected world and asks if we truly can be friends with 700 people on Facebook.

Evil web, and games lessons

There are also talks on how the web can be used for evil, what games are really teaching us and technology that we can't live without.

And, for Guardian Tech Weekly podcast fans you can participate in the recording.

"DigiFest brings together a series of interactive evening events that tackle the biggest issues facing our techno-enhanced society, from changes in our brains to changes in public diplomacy, from tech that breaks down privacy to the tech you just can't live without," says the Science Museum's release.

DigiFest starts on 22 March and runs until 26 March, and is in the Science Museum's Dana Centre – find out more at http://www.danacentre.org.uk/events/programmes/29.