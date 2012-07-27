Nuance launches Dragon NaturallySpeaking 12

Use your iPhone as a microphone with NS 12

Speech recognition business Nuance has announced the latest update to Dragon NaturallySpeaking.

Version 12 of Nuances' Dragon NaturallySpeaking – due out August 16 - boasts 100 new features including a 20% improvement in out-of-the-box accuracy, closer integration with Gmail and Hotmail, faster correction of words and phrases, and new technology that learns your preferences as you use the software.

A new feature on Dragon 12 is Smart Format Rules, a new technology that adapts to the way the user prefers to format their words. Dragon automatically detects word, phrase and format corrections, including abbreviations, numbers and more, so dictated letters, emails and documents reflect a person's own writing style every time.

Dragon also now offers the ability to correct words and phrases even faster and easier, with more words and more likely alternate word choices in the correction list.

Additionally the new software also includes the ability to use compatible Android phones into a wireless microphone for Dragon for PC, as well as support for the Dragon Remote Mic App for iOS.

Dragon 12 also features enhanced support for wideband 16KHZ Bluetooth wireless headset microphones, providing increased accuracy through a higher-quality audio signal. When Dragon detects that a certified microphone is paired with the PC, Dragon 12 offers "Enhanced Bluetooth" as an audio source type.

Dragon NaturallySpeaking 12 is available for pre-order immediately starting at £79.99

The Dragon Remote Microphone App for Android will be available for free on Google Play on August 3, 2012.