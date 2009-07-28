Foxconn to make Apple 'iTablet'?

Apple's 'iTablet' may or may not be a monochrome rectangle

A report in Taiwanese newspaper Apple Daily says the country's leading gadget maker, Foxconn, is in line to assemble Apple's new 3G tablet.

AppleInsider is saying that the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co - better known as Foxconn - may have units rolling off the production line as soon as September.

Other reports have Apple's new netbook/Tablet PC/Kindle (take your pick) killer launching early next year.

Non-existent product now new and improved!

The article goes on to predict that the device will have a 10-inch touchscreen - up from previously rumoured 9.7-inches in classic hype-creep - and a 3G data link.

The screen will apparently be made by Wintek, while Dynapack International is line to supply a battery. Verizon is rumoured to be the mobile partner in the US.

Foxconn has been in the news spotlight recently over investigations surrounding the death of an employee who committed suicide after a prototype Apple iPhone went missing.

Via AppleInsider.