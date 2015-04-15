5 things you should know about SDx

SDx or software-defined everything covers a wide range of different software-defined elements and to get a better understanding of the whole concept it's worth defining exactly what the major parts actually do.

At the heart of the entire conversation is the idea of a software-defined data centre (SDDC) that connects in to various other related systems such as networking, servers, storage, compute power and everything else that has an effect.

SDDC was a term originally coined by Steve Herrod, former CTO of VMware, to describe the future of data centres that have become "a history museum". SDDC sees the entire operation of the data centre handed over to software and this manages the infrastructure consumption and processes down to the component level without having to involve a human being.

The second major example of SDx in action is software-defined networking and servers. HP unveiled its Moonshot server back in April 2013, which was dubbed one of the first software-defined servers on the market. The high density server uses a lot less energy and space whilst being less complex but can handle huge data workloads. In practice this means you can fit a system that supports two network switches, 45 servers and the other components into a 4.3U space. The result is a very small amount of hardware and in its place software runs the show.

The last major component to all this is software-defined storage (SDS), which once again involves separating the hardware and software layers to allow enterprises to purchase storage closer to their requirements. Gone are the days of inflexible pieces of hardware that are often under-utilised by a firm and in their place other companies handle the hardware side of things.

Marrying all these together inside the data centre means a much lower level of hardware and explains what software-defined has come to mean.