Citrix rolls out instant messaging for Podio

Cloud computing company Citrix is adding instant messaging, audio and video chat features to its enterprise collaboration platform Podio.

The new Podio Chat service now allows business users to have one-to-one or group conversations through instant messaging.

Citrix says the video and audio chat, which is set to be released in summer, will allow business users to instantly get information on projects, tasks and business processes by interacting other online contacts.

The company claims the service is different to those of competitors in enabling employees to start conversations with people outside of the organisation, such as contractors and suppliers.

"The real value of IM and video chat is when it's used in the context of the work in progress – the tasks, projects and deliverables in action that require discussion to get done," said Tommy Ahlers, VP of Social Collaboration at Citrix.