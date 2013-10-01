iWatch may have a flexible OLED screen as Apple toys with three models

While the Samsung Galaxy Gear didn't end up fulfilling rumours of a flexible display, Apple is said to be making the leap for its own fabled iWatch.

According to a source speaking to Korean news body Chosun Ilbo, the iWatch will come with a plastic OLED screen "that can be bent".

The same source also goes on to claim that Apple is developing not one but three different display sizes for the watch - 1.3 inches, 1.4 inches and 1.5 inches.

Bend it like Apple

"A prototype of the 1.5-inch has already been made," the source said directly, though there wasn't any of the more interesting details like when we may see it, or more importantly, whether it will glow in the dark.

Still, if this is true, then that means there's an ACTUAL iWatch out there somewhere right now - maybe even more than one.

We've expecting Apple to announce the iWatch next year, and word that it's still in the prototype stage reinforces this belief.

If Apple is going down this flexible route though, we do wonder who will be supplying the bendy OLED as there's a clear rivalry with Samsung's own Galaxy Gear. Perhaps we'll see LG step in.