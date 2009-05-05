RIM beats Apple at consumer smartphones

Research In Motion CEO Jim Balsillie confirmed this week that the BlackBerry Storm 2 is on the way very soon.

"We have next-generation devices with that and the whole roadmap," the RIM boss told Reuters.

The RIM boss added that sales of the BlackBerry Storm remain strong and that he hopes that RIM's next-gen smart phone will continue to appeal to the consumer market, in which it has some strong competition in the shape of Apple's iPhone.

RIM beats Apple

Over half of the RIM's 25 million subscribers are now in the noncorporate category, with a recent NPD report showing that the BlackBerry Curve 8300 was the top-selling consumer smartphone in the US, followed by Apple's iPhone in second place and the BlackBerry Storm and Pearl in third and fourth place, respectively.

Persistent rumours suggest that RIM's latest device will have a much-improved 'click' touchscreen, Wi-Fi connectivity and is set to launch in September on Verizon in the US and on Vodafone in the UK.

TechRadar will be the first to bring you the official word on the BlackBerry Storm 2's spec, costs and release date as soon as we get them from the horse's mouth.

Via - Reuters.com