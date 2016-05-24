Thinner Apple MacBook Pro laptops could have OLED screen and Touch ID

The MacBook Pro range hasn't had a major refresh for quite a few years but expect things to be different this year.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at KGI Securities and 9to5Mac (citing their own sources), Apple will introduce a "dramatically overhauled" MacBook Pro later this year, probably in Q4.

This will coincide with the lucrative back-to-school programme in the US (which also kicks off the three-month run to Christmas).

Taking a leaf out of the new MacBook's book, it will feature a "thinner and lighter" design with its curved bottom likely to be trimmed.

Fat with all the trimmings

This being a Pro laptop, ports are likely to remain untouched with more powerful Intel Core i5/i7 processors and a discrete graphics card.

The laptop is likely to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch form factors with physical function keys replaced by an OLED display touch bar, together with metal injection moulded hinges, Touch ID, USB-C and Thunderbolt 3.

Kuo, who correctly predicted a few Apple products in the past, said that the MacBook Air will remain the entry-level model, while the MacBook and the MacBook Pro will remain take the mid-tier and the top-end slots respectively.