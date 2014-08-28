Slimmer Apple MacBook Pro laptop coming soon?

Apple is planning a thinner version of its award-winning MacBook Pro laptop, according to rumours from the supply chain component makers in Taiwan.

Digitimes' Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai reveal that the production of components for this new MacBook has already begun albeit in small volumes. The new model will be available towards the end of the year or, most probably, in 2015.

Sales of MacBook laptops (Pro and Air) dwarf those of iMac, Mac Mini and Mac Pro desktops and account for about 80% of the total units shipment.

To Retina or not to Retina

The current MacBook Pro is just over 24mm thick for the 13inch model, 17mm for the MacBook Air (albeit at its thickest) and 18mm for the MacBook Pro with Retina Display (both 13 and 15-inch models).

Apple's default MacBook Pro models are Retina Display ones which makes us wonder if the company is not simply looking to phase out the only remaining MacBook Pro model that don't have Retina Displays.

Doing so would simplify the current MacBook portfolio, offering only two choices: the thin-but-limited MacBook Air or the thicker-but-more-powerful MacBook Pro.