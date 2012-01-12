Hands on: toshiba qosmio f755 review

Toshiba has shown off its new glasses-free Qosmio F755 laptop here at CES 2012. It's aimed at gamers who want to add the third dimension to their gameplay, without the need for bulky glasses.

The Toshiba Qosmio F755 is born of the same ilk as other Qosmio's featuring a gargantuan, striking design and bright colours. The F775 has a textured red lid, which looks quite tasteful for a gaming laptop, and opens up to show off a black chassis that feels solid, if a little plasticky.

The whole laptop weighs over 3KG, and is destined to live on a desk, rather than be carried around.

Under the hood is a second generation Intel Core i7 processor, a whopping 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce 540M processor, which means there's plenty of power for games, but sits in line with most high-end gaming laptops.

Toshiba was showing off the 3D capabilities using Skyrim, but we were far from impressed. The 3D effect is heavily reliant on the distance of your head, and all too often, that's not in a comfortable position. Toshiba has tried to overcome this, by using the webcam to track your position and optimise the 3D content accordingly, but it didn't work very well.

However, the main complaint with the 3D was that it looked terrible. The effect makes what should be a fantastically smooth and high-resolution game look grainy, lifeless and dull. The visual effect of Skyrim was decimated, and we couldn't even play for more than a few minutes on the stand.

The Toshiba Qosmio F755 will be released later this year.