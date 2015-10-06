Fujitsu reveals a clutch of Windows 10 laptops, PCs and tablets for enterprise

Fujitsu has announced the launch of 12 new Windows 10 powered devices for the enterprise and education markets.

The new computers consist of two laptops, four desktop PCs, two workstations, one long life PC and three Windows tablets.

One of the latter includes the Arrows Tab Q506/ME, which is the company's first 10.1-inch tablet for the education sector, and has a wide format "school ratio" display, meaning it's shorter in terms of the vertical to take up less space on a school desk.

It's also designed to be durable and water-resistant, and should hopefully cope with those inevitable knocks and accidents. Furthermore, the slate comes with a camera, and pen input which is supposed to do a good job of feeling like a traditional pen writing on paper.

Rugged and secure

The other tablets include the Arrows Tab Q506/MB, and Arrows Tab Q665/M, with the former also being a 10.1-inch slate which is fully rugged, plus water and dust resistant, being capable of withstanding "sudden rainstorms" when working out in the field, according to the company.

The new Esprimo desktop PCs run with sixth-generation Intel Core processors, and the two new Celsius workstations (W550 and J550) can be equipped with Nvidia Quadro M4000 graphics cards.

Being enterprise machines, Fujitsu obviously has security in mind, and the Arrows Tab Q665/M along with two of the Lifebook notebooks have an optional fingerprint sensor, with the Lifebook A744/M even offering a palm-vein authentication sensor. The three new tablets also support remote data wipe facilities, and remote locking should they be stolen or lost.

These machines will be released in Japan across November and December, although we'll just have to wait and see when they might debut in the UK.