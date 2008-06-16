Apple enjoys a laptop buying surge

Apple has strengthened itself in the laptop market by climbing to seventh place, up from eighth a year ago.

This news means Apple has overtaken the likes of Sony, which now languishes in ninth place.

Number crunching

For the first quarter of 2008, HP is the number one brand with 20.8 per cent market share, with Dell not far behind at 15.1 per cent. This is quite significant as Dell was overtaken by Acer at the tail end of last year.

Apple moving up a notch sees them take a 4.6 per cent share with the budget conscious ASUS right behind with 4.3 per cent of the market.

Top 10

The top-10 laptop manufacturers according to information compiled by DisplaySearch are as follows: