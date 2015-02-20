Get 200GB of free OneDrive storage, no strings attached

Microsoft is attempting to entice more users to eventually use Office 365 and Windows 10 by offering 100GB of OneDrive storage completely free of charge for two years.

Users can take advantage of the offer through the Bing Rewards scheme, although no Bing credits will be deducted from your account and the only catch is that you must agree to receive promotional emails from the Redmond-based firm.

You only need to have an active Outlook/OneDrive account and follow the instructions on that page. We tried it and it works. A previous method required a VPN access but that's no longer required.

Microsoft is also looking to entice Dropbox users with 100GB free storage for 2 years that can be used concurrently with the Bing Rewards scheme. Use this link here.

You only need to download a file to your Dropbox folder to verify that you actually use the popular online storage service..

Make it cheaper with Office 365

After the two years, Microsoft will be hoping that users decide to continue with the 100GB plan that costs $1.99 (about £1.31, or AU$2.56) per month, working out at approximately $24 (around £16 or AU$31 across the whole year.

OneDrive and OneDrive for Business users can already blast that charge out of the water by subscribing to the Office 365 service, where you get unlimited cloud storage as part of the plan you're on.

Once the free two years are up, buying an Office 365 Personal subscription is by far the cheapest way to get unlimited OneDrive storage with a one-year subscription coming in at less than £50 at CCL.